Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jun 2, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's Xinjiang invests big to improve rural living environment

(Xinhua)    13:51, June 02, 2020

URUMQI, June 2 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has invested 510 million yuan (around 71.5 million U.S. dollars) so far this year to improve the rural living environment, local authorities said.

The amount has already reached 60 percent of the total investment in the area last year, according to the regional agriculture and rural affairs department.

In 2018, Xinjiang introduced a three-year plan in an effort to achieve a significant improvement of the living environment in its rural areas by 2020, including popularizing hygienic toilets and improving up waste management.

Official data shows that, as of April, 26,834 hygienic toilets had been installed in Xinjiang's rural areas, with the penetration rate of hygienic toilets reaching 59 percent in rural areas. More than 7,500 villages, or 83 percent of the total, were able to dispose domestic waste effectively.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York