U.S. lies, intimidation can't shake Chinese people's resolve to safeguard national security: spokesperson

(Xinhua)    11:07, June 02, 2020

BEIJING, June 1 (Xinhua) -- A spokesperson for the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council said on Monday that the U.S. lies and intimidation can't shake Chinese people's determination and will to safeguard national security.

Noting that U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recently claimed that Hong Kong no longer has the high degree of autonomy and U.S. President Donald Trump threatened with so-called sanctions against China and its Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), the spokesperson said: "We strongly condemn these."

"What the U.S. authorities have said about Hong Kong are out-and-out lies and slander," the spokesperson said.

The truth is that the National People's Congress adopted on May 28 a decision on establishing and improving the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for the HKSAR to safeguard national security, with the aim to prevent, stop and punish acts and activities that endanger national security, the spokesperson said.

"There is no way that the legislation will affect Hong Kong's high degree of autonomy or the more extensive rights and freedoms enjoyed by Hong Kong residents than before Hong Kong's return to the motherland," the spokesperson said. "On the contrary, it will solidify the foundation of 'one country, two systems'."

