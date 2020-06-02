HONG KONG, June 1 (Xinhua) -- The Office of the Commissioner of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Monday slammed the United States for smearing "one country, two systems" and Hong Kong's high degree of autonomy, and stressed that the U.S. threat or sanction will not intimidate the Chinese people including Hong Kong compatriots.

The U.S. side has smeared "one country, two systems" and the high degree of autonomy of Hong Kong in disregard of facts, a spokesperson of the commissioner's office pointed out, adding that since Hong Kong's return to the motherland, the Chinese government has stayed committed to principles of "one country, two systems" and "Hong Kong people administering Hong Kong" with a high degree of autonomy, and acted strictly in accordance with the Constitution and the Basic Law.

Accordingly, Hong Kong residents are enjoying unprecedented rights and freedoms, and the practice of "one country, two systems" is a widely recognized success, the spokesperson added.

The national security legislation for Hong Kong is just and legitimate, and falls within China's internal affairs and exercise of sovereignty. It is to plug the loopholes in national security legislation in the HKSAR, better implement "one country, two systems", and maintain Hong Kong's prosperity and stability in the long run, the spokesperson said.

The U.S. obstruction of the legislation is an interference in Hong Kong affairs, which are China's internal affairs, and a violation of principles of international law and basic norms governing international relations, the spokesperson pointed out.

"Chinese people, Hong Kong compatriots included, are firmly against it, and the rest of the international community will see more clearly the double standards and ulterior motives behind the U.S. attempt," the spokesperson added.

The United States is not in a position to represent Hong Kong residents, the spokesperson said, adding that national security legislation for Hong Kong has gained support among the majority of Hong Kong residents, who have agreed on the legitimacy, necessity and urgency of the legislation.

The fact that the relevant decision was passed by an overwhelming majority at the third session of the 13th National People's Congress "speaks volumes about the common will of the 1.4 billion Chinese people, including our Hong Kong compatriots, to safeguard national sovereignty and security, maintain Hong Kong's prosperity and stability, and ensure enduring success of 'one country, two systems'," the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson emphasized that Hong Kong is part of China and the Chinese government is rock-firm in safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests, in implementing the "one country, two systems" principle, and in opposing any external interference in Hong Kong affairs.

"Any threat or sanction from the United States will not intimidate the Chinese people, including our Hong Kong compatriots. Nor will it hold back China's national rejuvenation," the spokesperson said.