Restrictions on tourism travel starts to ease: UNWTO

MADRID, June 1 (Xinhua) -- The United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) said on Sunday that there has been a slight easing of world travel restrictions introduced in response to COVID-19.

The Madrid-based agency said in a news release that it has been monitoring 217 international tourist destinations, and by May 18, seven of them have eased travel restrictions for international tourism purposes, while others "are engaged in significant discussions about the re-opening of borders."

Seventy-five percent of the destinations continued to have closed borders for international tourists, UNWTO added.

The organization also stressed the importance of international tourism in promoting sustainable economic growth.

"The timely and responsible easing of travel restrictions will help ensure the many social and economic benefits that tourism guarantees will return in a sustainable way. This will contribute to the livelihoods of many millions of people around the world," UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili said.

"The sector is a driver of sustainable development and a pillar of economies. UNWTO stresses the need for vigilance, responsibility and international cooperation as the world slowly opens up again," he added.