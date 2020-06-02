All rural children in Xinjiang have access to free pre-school education

URUMQI, June 2 (Xinjiang) -- China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has realized the full coverage of free pre-school education in rural areas with the continuous increase of educational investment, according to a press conference held on Monday.

Xinjiang has invested heavily in the construction, renovation and expansion of 4,408 kindergartens in rural areas, according to the press conference.

At present, all the preschool children aged 4 to 6 in the autonomous region are receiving preschool education in kindergartens, and can enjoy free lunches, snacks and fruits.

In 2019, Xinjiang spent 86.31 billion yuan on education in the general public budget, a year-on-year increase of about 4.77 billion yuan or 5.85 percent, said local authorities.