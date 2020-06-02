Vice premier inspects school resumption in Beijing

BEIJING, June 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan has stressed the importance of applying anti-COVID-19 measures amid the reopening of schools across the country.

She made the comments on Monday as she conducted inspection visits to a secondary school, a primary school, and a kindergarten in Beijing.

Sun visited children who had returned to school, extending her greetings to them on International Children's Day. At the same time, she inspected measures to prevent and control COVID-19 in the schools.

Various educational institutions are resuming operations in an orderly manner across the country, Sun said, noting that measures, including ventilation and disinfection, must be strictly implemented to ensure safety.

Stressing the issue of emergency response, Sun asked schools to conduct the necessary drills and set up ties with hospitals to swiftly deal with emergencies.

She also called for support for privately run kindergartens, as well as more care for the psychological health of students.

Parents should keep in close contact with schools and teachers, Sun said, calling for efforts to strengthen health education and help children develop good health habits.