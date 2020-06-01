China's transport industry quickens recovery in April

BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- China's transport industry recovered faster in April with some indicators reporting growth, official data showed.

The country's cargo throughput at ports increased 4.1 percent year on year to 1.19 billion tonnes in April, recovering from a 2.4-percent contraction logged in March, according to data from the Ministry of Transport.

Foreign trade cargo throughput in April also rose 2.4 percent from March, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, cargo throughput at ports stood at 4.2 billion tonnes in the first four months this year, down 2.3 percent from the same period last year.

The country's roads and waterways freight volumes gathered momentum, reaching 3.85 billion tonnes last month, accounting for 97.9 percent of the amount in the same period last year.