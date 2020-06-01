Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jun 1, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

PSG complete signing of Icardi from Inter Milan

(Xinhua)    08:55, June 01, 2020

PARIS, May 31 (Xinhua) -- French Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday announced the completion of the permanent move of former Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi for a transfer fee of 50 million euros plus additional bonuses.

The Argentine forward, who arrived at the Parc des Princes on loan in the summer of 2019, penned a four-year contract which will keep him at the capital-based club until 2024.

"Paris Saint-Germain are pleased to announce the exercise of Mauro Icardi's purchase option. The 27-year-old striker was loaned in 2019-2020 by Inter Milan," an official statement from PSG said.

The Rosario-born Icardi has contributed 20 goals and four assists in 31 appearances in the 2019-2020 season at PSG, which established himself as the second most productive player, behind only French striker Kylian Mbappe.

The current Ligue 1 season was abandoned on April 30, following the French government's decision to call off all professional sports events until September at the earliest, and PSG was awarded the league title for the third consecutive year.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York