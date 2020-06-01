Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jun 1, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

U.S. Texas governor declares state of disaster following violent protests

(Xinhua)    08:42, June 01, 2020

HOUSTON, May 31 (Xinhua) -- U.S. Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Sunday declared state of disaster following violent protests in cities throughout the state over the death of George Floyd.

The move allows Abbott to designate federal law enforcement officers to respond to the ongoing threats, according to a statement released by the governor's office.

In a separate release on Sunday, Abbott said he has ordered thousands more troopers to these cities and more than 1,000 National Guard soldiers to assist the Department of Public Safety (DPS) and local law enforcement in their efforts.

"Texans First Amendment rights are absolute and will always be protected," said Governor Abbott. "But violence, vandalism, and looting will not be tolerated in this state and those found in violation of the law will be arrested and prosecuted."

Meanwhile, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has also deployed tactical teams to assist state and local law enforcement.

During the weekend, protest and violence throughout Texas continued as hundreds of protestors were arrested in the past two days.

In Dallas, Police Chief Renee Hall on Sunday instituted curfew from 7 p.m. Sunday night till 6 a.m. for the next several days in response to the weekend violent protest.

In the state capital of Austin, protesters gathered in downtown area Sunday afternoon. According to local media, protesters marched toward the state Capitol and Austin City Hall, chanting, "No justice, no peace."

Demonstrations and riots have spread to cities across the United States after a video went viral of African American George Floyd being kneeled on by a white police officer before he died in the mid-western U.S. state of Minnesota on Monday.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York