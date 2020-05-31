National security legislation protects rights, interests of HK residents: official

HONG KONG, May 30 (Xinhua) -- A senior official of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government said Saturday that the national security legislation will protect the legitimate rights and interests of Hong Kong residents.

Hong Kong residents have no need to worry, Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng of the HKSAR government said, stressing that the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) will protect the legitimate rights and interests of Hong Kong residents when making the relevant law.

The legislative decision of the NPC was made to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, uphold and improve "one country, two systems," safeguard Hong Kong's long-term prosperity and stability, and guarantee the legitimate rights and interests of Hong Kong residents.

Cheng said she hopes Hong Kong residents can understand and support the legislation.