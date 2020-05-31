Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, May 31, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

National security legislation protects rights, interests of HK residents: official

(Xinhua)    10:49, May 31, 2020

HONG KONG, May 30 (Xinhua) -- A senior official of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government said Saturday that the national security legislation will protect the legitimate rights and interests of Hong Kong residents.

Hong Kong residents have no need to worry, Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng of the HKSAR government said, stressing that the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) will protect the legitimate rights and interests of Hong Kong residents when making the relevant law.

The legislative decision of the NPC was made to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, uphold and improve "one country, two systems," safeguard Hong Kong's long-term prosperity and stability, and guarantee the legitimate rights and interests of Hong Kong residents.

Cheng said she hopes Hong Kong residents can understand and support the legislation.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York