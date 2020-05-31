BRUSSELS, May 30 (Xinhua) -- The European Union(EU)'s chief executive and top diplomat said in a statement on Saturday that the bloc continues to support the World Health Organization (WHO) and urges the U.S. to reconsider its termination of ties with the WHO.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that his country is "terminating" its relationship with the WHO and redirecting the funds elsewhere.

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, and Josep Borrell, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said in the statement that "the WHO needs to continue being able to lead the international response to pandemics, current and future. For this, the participation and support of all is required and very much needed. In the face of this global threat, now is the time for enhanced cooperation and common solutions. Actions that weaken international results must be avoided."

"In this context, we urge the U.S. to reconsider its announced decision," they said in the statement.

As the world continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the main task for everyone is to save lives and contain and mitigate this pandemic. The European Union continues to support the WHO in this regard and has already provided additional funding, the statement said, echoing calls around the world to rally around the WHO in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.