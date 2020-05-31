Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, May 31, 2020
China's economic recovery benefits global economy: expert

(Xinhua)    10:19, May 31, 2020

ATHENS, May 30 (Xinhua) -- China's economic recovery after containing the COVID-19 outbreak will help boost the global economy, a Greek economist told Xinhua in a recent interview.

"China's economic growth is the most important source of growth for the global economy," said Vasilis Trigkas, who is also a research fellow at the Belt and Road Strategy Institute at China's Tsinghua University.

Noting that China's economic recovery will be beneficial to the global economy, Trigkas said he believes China will eventually shift toward higher consumption domestically, which, however, might be a long-term process.

Trigkas added that China can attract investments from European companies by accelerating negotiations for a bilateral investment treaty with the European Union, as well as deepening the reform and opening-up process.

"Obviously, this will have a positive impact on the global economy, as nations would increase their exports to the vast Chinese market," he said.

