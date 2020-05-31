SHANGHAI, May 30 (Xinhua) -- China's platform economy has grown to over 2.39 trillion U.S. dollars as of early April despite the COVID-19 epidemic's negative impact, said the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) Friday.

The CAICT, under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, said in its latest report that the platform economy, or mainly known as online marketplaces, has gained strong growth in China.

Digital marketplace firms each with over 1 billion U.S. dollars market value in China have increased to 193 by the end of 2019. By then, the total market value of online marketplaces has grown nearly 200 percent to 2.35 trillion U.S. dollars during the past five years.

Even though travel, tourism and offline training industries were severely hit amid the epidemic, online economy including e-commerce, livestreaming, teleconference, online education and online medical care have seen headwind growth.

Digital marketplace firms also contributed a lot in fighting against the epidemic globally and stabilizing economic growth and the employment, said the report.

According to CAICT, there were 74 digital marketplace firms each with over 10 billion U.S. dollars market value from home and abroad in 2019, forming a total of 8.98 trillion U.S. dollars global platform economy. Among them 30 were based in China.