Chinese Mission asks EU to refrain from interfering in HK affairs

BRUSSELS, May 30 (Xinhua) -- A spokesperson of the Chinese Mission to the European Union (EU) on Friday urged the EU to refrain from interfering in Hong Kong affairs and China's internal affairs in any form, in response to Declaration of the High Representative on behalf of the EU on Hong Kong.

The spokesperson said Hong Kong is a special administrative region of China, and Hong Kong affairs are China's internal affairs. The legal basis for the governance of Hong Kong by the Chinese government is the Constitution of China and the Basic Law of Hong Kong, not the Sino-British Joint Declaration. It is just untenable to accuse China of not being in conformity with international commitments citing the Sino-British Joint Declaration.

The spokesperson said upholding national security is always a duty of the central government. The Constitution of China and the Basic Law of Hong Kong give power and responsibilities to the National People's Congress (NPC) of China to establish and improve the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for safeguarding national security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) at the national level. The relevant decision is designed for closing national security loopholes in Hong Kong, stopping violence and restoring law and order in Hong Kong, and ensuring Hong Kong's long-term prosperity and stability.

The spokesperson said "one country, two systems" is China's basic state policy. The central government is firmly resolved to implement the "one country, two systems." The decision adopted by the NPC on establishing and improving the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for safeguarding national security in the HKSAR provides a fundamental guarantee for the full implementation of the "one country, two systems," "Hong Kong people administering Hong Kong" and a high degree of autonomy. The decision only targets acts of separatism, subversion, terrorism and foreign interference that seriously undermine national security. It will not impinge on the rights and freedoms of Hong Kong residents, nor the legitimate rights and interests of foreign investors.

The spokesperson urged the EU to observe international law and basic norms governing international relations, respect China's efforts to safeguard national security, refrain from interfering in Hong Kong affairs and China's internal affairs in any form, and take real actions to sustain the sound and steady development of China-EU relations.