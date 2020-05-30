Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, May 30, 2020
China-Europe freight train delivers first batch of Russia's frozen poultry meat

(Xinhua)    16:02, May 30, 2020

CHONGQING, May 30 (Xinhua) -- A batch of Russian frozen chicken sent by refrigerated containers on a China-Europe freight train reached southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on Friday, marking Russia's first exports of frozen poultry meat to China by rail.

The 24.9-tonne frozen meat are valued at 336,000 yuan (47,000 U.S. dollars). The shipment is under customs inspection before being distributed to the market in Chongqing.

Previous to this, poultry products imported from Russia had been transported to China by offshore shipping, while the freight train service transported imports such as sugar, dairy products, candy and snacks as well as fruit juice from Russia.

A single trip of the direct train service takes 18 days from Moscow of Russia to Chongqing, which is much shorter than sea and land transportation for the food imports.

