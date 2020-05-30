Thailand mangosteen takes charter flight to NW China province

LANZHOU, May 30 (Xinhua) -- A charter flight has sent 15 tonnes of mangosteen from Thailand to Lanzhou, capital of northwest China's Gansu Province.

This is the first charter flight for the import of fresh fruits to the province so far this year, due to the impact of the novel coronavirus.

Customs officers boarded the plane for quarantine and ensured a fast customs clearance of the batch of imports worth 23,300 U.S. dollars.

According to the Lanzhou Customs, another five charter planes with fresh fruits imports will arrive in Lanzhou in the coming days to meet the local consumption demand.