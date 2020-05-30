DPRK fully supports China's decision on national security legislation for Hong Kong

PYONGYANG, May 30 (Xinhua) -- The Foreign Ministry of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) has said that it fully supports China's decision on national security legislation for Hong Kong, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Saturday.

It is a legitimate step that China has adopted the Decision on Establishing and Improving the Legal System and Enforcement Mechanisms for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) to Safeguard National Security, which is based on the Constitution of the People's Republic of China and the Basic Law of the HKSAR, at the third session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), the KCNA quoted a spokesperson for the ministry as saying.

"We fully support the measures taken by the Party and government of China for safeguarding the sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of the country and achieving stability and prosperity of Hong Kong based on the policy of 'one country, two systems,'" the spokesperson said.

A difficult situation is being created in Hong Kong in recent years, which threatens the principle of "one country, two systems" and the national security of China, he noted.

"This is the product of a plot by the external force and its vassal forces that seek the division and disintegration of China by tarnishing the image of a socialist country and fomenting and escalating a social disorder," the spokesperson added.

"Since Hong Kong issue is one pertaining thoroughly to the internal affairs of China, any country or force has no rights to say this or that about it. We categorically oppose and reject foreign interference detrimental to the security and the social and economic development of Hong Kong," the report continued.

On Thursday, deputies to China's 13th NPC voted overwhelmingly to approve the decision on national security legislation for Hong Kong.