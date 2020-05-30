America's Colorado sees second day of protests over killing of George Floyd

DENVER, the United States, May 29 (Xinhua) -- For a second straight day, angry citizens protested police brutality against African-Americans in Denver, Colorado's capital city.

Protests started at noon and lasted more than nine hours before being finally disbursed by hundreds of police officers firing large amounts of teargas.

On Thursday, protests rippled across America after the brutal killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, by a white Minneapolis police officer.

On Friday, Denver protest organizers insisted their activists stay peaceful and refrain from causing property damage. However, local media reported that hundreds of protesters attacked and damaged the state capital building and nearby vehicles and businesses the day before.

Denver police officers made 13 arrests Thursday for burglary, criminal mischief and assault, city officials said.

On Friday, despite local authority's warning, a number of protesters threw rocks and bottles, and police responded with pepper spray and teargas and dispersed them.

"It was a cloud of teargas that moved protesters away," Channel 9, NBC-News reported, as pepper gas and rubber bullets were fired into several groups of protesters.

Police reported several arrests, and caused minor injuries, some by protesters inhaling teargas, who were taken away by ambulance.

Local political leaders including African-American mayor Mike Hancock continued to ask protesters to hold peaceful demonstrations.