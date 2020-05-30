National security legislation for HKSAR fundamental guarantee for "one country, two systems": Commissioner of Chinese foreign ministry in Macao SAR

MACAO, May 29 (Xinhua) -- To safeguard national security is an essential part of the "one country, two systems" principle, said Commissioner of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) Shen Beili on Friday.

Without national security, there will be neither lasting peace and stability for China nor long-term prosperity and stability for the Hong Kong SAR, the commissioner said.

Shen published an article in Macao's English and Portuguese newspapers with the title: National Security Legislation for HKSAR: A Fundamental Guarantee for the Long-term Smooth Implementation of "One Country, Two Systems."

Deputies to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) attending the closing meeting of its third annual session on Thursday voted overwhelmingly to approve the NPC Decision on Establishing and Improving the Legal System and Enforcement Mechanisms for the HKSAR to Safeguard National Security.

Shen said in the article that the decision is in accordance with the trend of history, and it is what the greater national interests entail and what all Chinese people aspire for.

It is of great significance and far-reaching influence, and fully reflects the central government's strong will and firm determination to safeguard national security and demonstrates the resolute defense of and utmost care for the overall interests of Hong Kong and the fundamental well-being of Hong Kong compatriots, Shen said.

At a time when national security in the Hong Kong SAR faces a real threat and gets seriously undermined, and when it becomes clear that the SAR government can hardly complete the required legislation by itself, the NPC has no choice but to come forward and act decisively to establish and improve the legal framework and enforcement mechanism for safeguarding national security in Hong Kong from the state level, the commissioner stressed.

It is a timely and necessary move to plug the legal loopholes and put in place the relevant enforcement mechanisms for safeguarding national security in Hong Kong. The Decision makes every sense and can stand up to scrutiny, Shen said.

The commissioner said according to China's Constitution and the Basic Law of the Hong Kong SAR, safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests is the shared responsibility and statutory obligation of all Chinese people, including Hong Kong compatriots.

She added that the national security legislation for the Hong Kong SAR aims to deter and punish the few "Hong Kong independence" elements and perpetrators of violence seeking to endanger national security. It will serve to protect the overwhelming majority of law-abiding Hong Kong residents.

The NPC decision is an example of the rule-of-law principle, and it is made for Hong Kong residents to better enjoy and exercise their statutory rights and freedoms, she commented.