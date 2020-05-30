Liaison office of Chinese central gov't supports HKSAR chief executive, gov't in safeguarding national security

HONG KONG, May 29 (Xinhua) -- The Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) said Friday that it firmly supports the HKSAR Chief Executive Carrie Lam and the HKSAR government in assuming the responsibility of safeguarding national security, bringing peace back to Hong Kong at an early date, and refocusing on the economic development and improvement of people's livelihood.

A spokesperson of the office said the National People's Congress (NPC)'s adoption of a decision to introduce national security legislation in Hong Kong has received strong support from various sectors of Hong Kong.

In a statement, Lam has welcomed the adoption and pointed out that the HKSAR government will fully cooperate with the Standing Committee of the NPC to complete the relevant work on legislation as soon as possible, and the HKSAR still has the legal responsibility to enact legislation in accordance with Article 23 of the Basic Law.

Lam has stressed that the HKSAR is an inalienable part of China, and safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests is the constitutional duty of the HKSAR and concerns every Hong Kong resident.

In a letter to all residents in Hong Kong, Lam pointed out that Hong Kong has become a gaping hole in national security, putting Hong Kong's prosperity and stability at risk, and the objective of the legislation is to protect the overwhelming majority of residents, and to sanction activities that endanger national security and curb interference by foreign and external forces in the affairs of the HKSAR.

The spokesperson said the remarks of Lam reflects that she actively shoulders the responsibility to both Hong Kong and the nation and firmly supported the HKSAR government in fully cooperating with the Standing Committee of the NPC to complete the relevant work and safeguarding national security and Hong Kong.

As the United States made wanton remarks on, distorted and smeared Hong Kong affairs and threatened to use sanctions, the HKSAR government responded immediately and urged the United States to bear in mind its own interests in Hong Kong, and to stop interfering in the internal affairs of Hong Kong and China at large.

Hong Kong is part of China and Hong Kong affairs are purely China's internal affairs, the spokesperson said, stressing that the NPC has the power to make the legislative decision and no external force has the right to interfere in the process, the spokesperson said.

Since social unrest last year, terrorism threats emerging from violent incidents and intensified interference from foreign forces pointed to the necessity of national security legislation, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson noted that the office firmly supports the HKSAR government and opposes interference by the United States and its smears on the legislation, urging the United States to stop relevant acts immediately.

The spokesperson said the Chinese government is firmly resolved to safeguard its national sovereignty, security and development interests, implement the "one country, two systems" principle, and oppose external interference in Hong Kong affairs.

The spokesperson said the legislation will provide the necessary mechanism guarantee for Hong Kong to get rid of the hardship and achieve long-term development and Hong Kong will definitely start again with the leadership of Lam and concerted efforts of the HKSAR government and various sectors of Hong Kong.