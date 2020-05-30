Chief executive appeals for residents' understanding, support for adoption of decision on national security legislation for HKSAR

HONG KONG, May 29 (Xinhua) -- Chief Executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam on Friday appealed for Hong Kong residents' full understanding and staunch support for the decision adopted by the national legislature on establishing and improving the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for the HKSAR to safeguard national security.

The 13th National People's Congress (NPC) approved the decision at the closing meeting of the NPC annual session on Thursday. The NPC, according to the decision, entrusts its standing committee to make national security laws to be promulgated and enforced in Hong Kong.

Since its return, Hong Kong has been enjoying a high degree of autonomy and unique advantages under "one country, two systems", Lam said in a published letter to all residents.

Lam pointed out that over the past year, the Hong Kong community has been traumatized as violence by rioters has escalated, with illegal firearms and explosives posing a terrorist threat.

The opposition forces and organizations advocating "Hong Kong's independence" and "self-determination" have blatantly challenged the authority of the central authorities and the HKSAR government, pleaded for interference in Hong Kong's affairs by external forces and even begged for sanctions against Hong Kong and thus disregarded the interests of Hong Kong people and the nation.

Meanwhile, external forces have intensified their interference in Hong Kong's internal affairs, passed laws relating to Hong Kong and flagrantly glorified the illegal acts of radicals, all of which seriously jeopardize the nation's sovereignty, security and development interests, Lam said.

"Hong Kong has become a gaping hole in national security, and our city's prosperity and stability are at risk," she stressed.

Regrettably, the current legal system and enforcement mechanisms for Hong Kong to safeguard national security are inadequate or even "defenseless", Lam said as Hong Kong has yet to enact laws to curb acts that threaten national security in accordance with Article 23 of the Basic Law despite returning to the motherland for 23 years.

In view of the current political and social situation, Lam said it is difficult for the executive and legislative authorities of the HKSAR to complete on its own legislation to safeguard national security in the foreseeable future.

The decision now by the NPC to establish and improve the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for the HKSAR to safeguard national security from the state level in accordance with the Constitution of the People's Republic of China and the Basic Law is an exercise of the authority and duty of the central authorities, Lam said.

It also demonstrates the commitment of the central authorities to fully and accurately implement "one country, two systems" as well as their care for Hong Kong people. There is both the need and the urgency for legislation, the constitutionality, lawfulness and reasonableness of which are beyond doubt, Lam said.

She said the objective of the legislation is to prevent, curb and sanction secession, the subversion of state power, the organization and carrying out of terrorist activities that seriously endanger national security, and interference by foreign and external forces in the affairs of the HKSAR.

It will only target an extremely small minority of illegal and criminal acts and activities, while the life and property, basic rights and freedoms of the overwhelming majority of residents will be protected, Lam said.

Saying that Hong Kong citizens will continue to enjoy the freedom of speech, of the press, of assembly, of demonstration, of procession, and to enter or leave Hong Kong in accordance with the law, Lam pointed out that all relevant law enforcement will be conducted strictly in accordance with the law as well as statutory powers and procedures.

"Every country has its own laws to safeguard national security for the long-term security of their country and the stability of people's lives. The legislation by the central authorities for the HKSAR to safeguard national security aims to enable Hong Kong society to find a way out of the impasse, restore stability as soon as possible and resume development of the economy and livelihoods," Lam said.