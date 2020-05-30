COVID-19 cases surpass 170,000 in India, death toll at 4971

NEW DELHI, May 30 (Xinhua) -- The total number of COVID-19 cases in India surpassed 170,000-mark, reaching 173,763 on Saturday, even as the death toll stood at 4971, said the data issued by the federal health ministry a short while ago.

As many as 265 new deaths due to COVID-19, besides fresh 7,964 positive cases were reported since Friday in the country, taking the number of deaths to 4971 and total cases to 173,763.

This is the biggest spike both in the numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the country so far.

"As on 8:00 a.m. (local time) Saturday, 4,971 deaths related to novel Coronavirus have been recorded in the country," read the information released by the ministry.

On Friday morning the number of COVID-19 cases in the country was 165,700, and the death toll was 4706.

According to ministry officials, so far 82,370 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement.

"The number of active cases in the country right now is 86,422," read the information.

Saturday marks the 67th straight day of the ongoing Lockdown across the country announced by the centre government to contain the spread of the pandemic.

The Lockdown, announced on March 25, was extended for third time on May 17 till May 31. The fourth phase began from Monday.