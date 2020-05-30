China's Jilin reports no new COVID-19 cases

CHANGCHUN, May 30 (Xinhua) -- No new confirmed COVID-19 cases and asymptomatic cases were reported in northeast China's Jilin Province on Friday, the provincial health commission said Saturday.

As of Friday, Jilin had reported no newly confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases for six consecutive days.

By Friday, the province had reported a total of 136 locally transmitted confirmed cases, including two deaths and 123 who had been discharged from hospital after recovery.

There are still 11 patients receiving treatment in hospital, with two in severe condition, all in the city of Jilin. A total of 1,627 people in close contact with the locally transmitted cases had been placed under medical observation, 133 of them were lifted of medical observation.