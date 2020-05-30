Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, May 30, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's Hubei reports no new confirmed COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    13:25, May 30, 2020

WUHAN, May 30 (Xinhua) -- No new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in central China's Hubei Province on Friday, the provincial health commission said Saturday.

As of Friday, Hubei had four confirmed COVID-19 cases, including one in severe condition.

The province reported three new asymptomatic cases on Friday, while nine were released from quarantine. As of Friday, there were still 331 asymptomatic cases under medical observation.

Hubei has so far reported 68,135 confirmed COVID-19 cases in total, including 50,340 in the provincial capital Wuhan.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York