China's Hubei reports no new confirmed COVID-19 cases

WUHAN, May 30 (Xinhua) -- No new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in central China's Hubei Province on Friday, the provincial health commission said Saturday.

As of Friday, Hubei had four confirmed COVID-19 cases, including one in severe condition.

The province reported three new asymptomatic cases on Friday, while nine were released from quarantine. As of Friday, there were still 331 asymptomatic cases under medical observation.

Hubei has so far reported 68,135 confirmed COVID-19 cases in total, including 50,340 in the provincial capital Wuhan.