Tanzania-Zambia Railway resumes service after track damage

DAR ES SALAAM, May 29 (Xinhua) -- The Tanzania-Zambia Railway Authority (TAZARA) said on Friday it resumed train operations after reconstruction of a track formation that got damaged following a landslide in April.

The damaged track formation, about 32 kilometers southwest of Tanzania's business capital Dar es Salaam, rendering the railroad impassable.

"With this development, full operations have resumed and trains have begun delivering freight traffic into and out of Dar es Salaam, while passenger trains into and out of Dar es Salaam will also commerce henceforth," said a statement issued by Conrad Simuchile, TAZARA head of public relations.

However, the statement said cross-border passenger trains between Zambia and Tanzania remained suspended until further notice.

On March 27, TAZARA announced suspension of cross-border passenger trains between Tanzania and Zambia over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trains continued to run within the respective boundaries of the two countries.

TAZARA was constructed as a turnkey project between 1970 and 1975 through an interest-free loan from China, with commercial operations starting in July 1976, covering 1,860 km from Dar es Salaam in Tanzania to New Kapiri Mposhi in Zambia.