BEIJING, May 29 (Xinhua) -- A spokesperson of China's Ministry of National Defense on Friday criticized a report recently released by the White House on its strategic approach to China.

"We are strongly dissatisfied with the report and firmly oppose it," said Ren Guoqiang, the spokesperson of the ministry, at a press conference in response to a media question, noting that the report is full of wrong assumptions, judgments and conclusions.

The U.S. report ignored facts, deliberately distorted China's political system and strategic intention, hyped up the so-called "China threat" theory, and trumpeted an all-dimensional hardline policy against China, Ren said.

The report is dominated by the Cold War and hegemonic mentalities, he added.

Speaking of the situation in the South China Sea, Ren said the United States is the true promoter of the militarization of the South China Sea, noting that the U.S. side has dispatched military vessels and aircraft to this region for reconnaissance and military drills.

Ren urged the U.S. side to respect the hard efforts made by countries in the region to maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea.