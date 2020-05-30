PLA works with foreign defense departments, militaries to battle pandemic: spokesperson

BEIJING, May 29 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) has been jointly fighting COVID-19 with defense departments and militaries of multiple countries as the coronavirus continues to spread globally, a spokesperson of China's Ministry of National Defense said Friday.

The PLA has sent epidemic control experts to four countries, including Laos and Cambodia, and provided medical supplies to the militaries of more than 20 countries such as Pakistan, Russia and Thailand, said Ren Guoqiang, the ministry's spokesperson.

The PLA also held video conferences with the armies of 10 countries such as Russia and South Africa to exchange COVID-19 response experience, said Ren.

Ren said that the PLA will continue to step up international cooperation with foreign defense departments and militaries to overcome challenges amid the pandemic.