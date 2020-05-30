Military's fight against poverty benefits 920,000 people: spokesperson

BEIJING, May 29 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese military has been working vigorously to support the country's poverty reduction efforts, helping 4,100 villages that are suffering from poverty, with a total population of around 924,000 people.

Ren Guoqiang, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, announced the operations at a press conference on Friday.

Ren said the Chinese People's Liberation Army, under the absolute leadership of the Communist Party of China, serves as an important force in the battle against poverty and has been acting in obedience to the Party's command.

They are also dedicated to serving the people and have carried out targeted poverty alleviation measures, Ren said.

The spokesperson explained that the targeted measures included the military's efforts in helping build over 1,500 schools and kindergartens and 1,458 village clinics in poor rural villages, as well as planting trees to improve the local environment. Enditem