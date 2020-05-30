Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, May 30, 2020
China shares short videos on battling COVID-19 with world

(Xinhua)    09:58, May 30, 2020

BEIJING, May 29 (Xinhua) -- A series of short videos telling the stories of individuals in the battle against COVID-19 in China has recently been produced and shared with the world.

Produced by the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, the four-episode series has been sent to over 380 political parties from over 140 countries, as well as to relevant think tanks, media outlets, social organizations and celebrities.

The series shows scenes of the CPC leading the Chinese people in valiantly fighting the epidemic, aiming to convey to the world their strong faith in humanity's eventual victory over COVID-19.

Produced in five languages, including Chinese, English, Arabic, Spanish and Russian, the series has also been promoted via major new media outlets from home and abroad.

