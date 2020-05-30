China shares short videos on battling COVID-19 with world

BEIJING, May 29 (Xinhua) -- A series of short videos telling the stories of individuals in the battle against COVID-19 in China has recently been produced and shared with the world.

Produced by the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, the four-episode series has been sent to over 380 political parties from over 140 countries, as well as to relevant think tanks, media outlets, social organizations and celebrities.

The series shows scenes of the CPC leading the Chinese people in valiantly fighting the epidemic, aiming to convey to the world their strong faith in humanity's eventual victory over COVID-19.

Produced in five languages, including Chinese, English, Arabic, Spanish and Russian, the series has also been promoted via major new media outlets from home and abroad.