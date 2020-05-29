Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, May 29, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Social media companies should play bigger part in combating misinformation: researcher

(Xinhua)    17:47, May 29, 2020

WASHINGTON, May 29 (Xinhua) -- Social media companies should play their due role in identifying, implementing and evaluating ways to curtail the spread of dangerous misinformation amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a senior U.S. researcher said in a recent opinion piece published in the journal Nature.

"The pandemic lays bare how tech companies' reluctance to act recursively worsens our world. In times of uncertainty, the vicious cycle is more potent than ever," said Joan Donovan, research director of the Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy at the Harvard Kennedy School in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

In mid-March, social media giants Facebook, Reddit, Twitter and YouTube released a joint statement on their efforts to flag potential misinformation around COVID-19 on their platforms.

"Preventing misinformation requires curating knowledge and prioritizing science, especially during a public crisis," said Donovan.

The senior researcher demanded that "tech companies become more transparent, accountable and socially beneficial," while urging holding them to this commitment long after the pandemic.

"Social media companies must flatten the curve of misinformation," she added.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York