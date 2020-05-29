Commentary: Vitality of Chinese democracy never more evident

BEIJING, May 29 (Xinhua) -- The annual session of China's national legislature concluded Thursday, showing firm determination to achieve development milestones and making key progress in protecting civil rights and safeguarding national security.

The week-long session of the National People's Congress (NPC) adopted the milestone Civil Code and a decision to make Hong Kong national security laws. The annual "two sessions" also include the session of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), the national political advisory body.

In the year of unprecedented challenges and crucial significance in the nation's development, the major political events have built consensus, boosted confidence and solidarity, and pooled wisdom to enable the country to resolutely advance toward its set goals while overcoming all difficulties and obstacles.

As the Communist Party of China (CPC) leadership steers the nation through these most hazardous times, the vitality, strength and wisdom of Chinese socialist democracy have never been more evident.

During the two sessions, which are major platforms for Chinese people's democracy and consultative democracy, the term "people first" reverberated among nearly 3,000 national lawmakers and more than 2,000 political advisors.

People have always meant the most to the CPC which follows a people-centered approach. Through legally established procedures, the CPC's stances take the form of the will of the country, and its key decisions and people's aspirations are transformed into concrete plans and actions.

The NPC meeting received 506 motions and around 9,000 suggestions from deputies, while members of the session of the CPPCC National Committee raised 5,709 proposals -- a vivid example of reflecting the voices of the people.

As showcased in the country's achievements in containing COVID-19 in a short time through a people's war and giving full play to institutional strength of mobilizing resources for accomplishing major undertakings, Chinese democracy has set an example of protecting lives, health, rights and interests of the people.

The epidemic was behind postponing the two sessions, normally held in March, in order to control it and save the lives of people. And the convening of the sessions also was thanks to the fact that the country had turned the tide in fighting COVID-19 through arduous efforts.

The miraculous lifting of over 90 million people out of poverty over the past seven years and the imminent elimination of absolute poverty this year are concrete manifestations of the strength and effectiveness of democracy in China.

The system of CPC-led multiparty cooperation and political consultation is an important contributor to democratic decision-making and problem-solving. The ruling CPC has cooperated with non-Communist parties which build consensus, formulate proposals and participate in discussing and handling state affairs.

With a stronger common will formed, the two sessions have boosted the national morale for fulfilling development goals to meet people's aspirations for a better life. And China will continue striving to build a community with a shared future for humanity through deepened cooperation with the rest of the world.