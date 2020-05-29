Xi replies to letter from scientific, technological workers

BEIJING, May 29 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping on Friday encouraged scientific and technological workers across China to make new and greater contributions to building China into a global power in science and technology.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in replying to a letter by 25 representatives of scientific and technological workers. He also called for efforts to achieve breakthroughs in key and core technologies.