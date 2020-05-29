China's Heilongjiang reports no new confirmed COVID-19 cases

HARBIN, May 29 (Xinhua) -- No new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province Thursday, the provincial health commission said Friday.

As of Thursday, the province had 11 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases.

A total of 233 close contacts of COVID-19 patients in the province are still under medical observation.

Heilongjiang had been cleared of confirmed COVID-19 cases as the last patient was discharged from hospital after recovery on May 16.

The province had reported a total of 559 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 386 imported confirmed cases by Thursday.