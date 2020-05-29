China's Jilin reports no new COVID-19 cases

CHANGCHUN, May 29 (Xinhua) -- No newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and asymptomatic cases were reported in northeast China's Jilin Province for Thursday, the provincial health commission said Friday.

This marks that Jilin has reported no newly confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases for five consecutive days.

As of Thursday, the province had reported a total of 136 confirmed locally transmitted cases, including two deaths and 117 who had been discharged from hospital after recovery.

There are still 17 patients receiving treatment in hospital, with two in severe condition, all in the city of Jilin. And 1,627 people in close contact with the locally transmitted cases had been placed under medical observation, and 123 of them were lifted of medical observation.