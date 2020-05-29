Hong Kong's prosperity, stability brook no disruption: spokesperson

BEIJING, May 28 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson said Thursday that Hong Kong's prosperity and stability brook no interference and disruption by any secessionist forces.

Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the comments when responding to the irresponsible remarks made by Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority and its leader Tsai Ing-wen on the National People's Congress (NPC) decision on national security legislation for Hong Kong.

Ma urged DPP authority to immediately stop sowing discord in Hong Kong.

Those forces who advocate "Taiwan independence" and "Hong Kong independence" have been colluding with each other for a certain period of time, said Ma, noting that their attempts to mess up Hong Kong and split the motherland have triggered indignation and firm opposition among the Chinese sons and daughters both at home and abroad.

The DPP authority has been distorting the facts and constantly attacking and slandering the NPC's Hong Kong-related decision, he said.

Those moves have once again exposed the DPP's vicious motives of political manipulation over Hong Kong affairs, attacking "one country, two systems" and seeking "Taiwan independence," said Ma.

They have seriously damaged the interests and well-being of the compatriots in both Hong Kong and Taiwan, he stressed.

Bringing Hong Kong rioters into Taiwan will only hurt our Taiwan compatriots, Ma reiterated, warning such attempts will only backfire.