Commentary: Safeguarding national security shared obligation of all Chinese people, including Hong Kong compatriots

BEIJING, May 28 (Xinhua) -- Deputies to the National People's Congress (NPC) voted overwhelmingly Thursday at the third session of the 13th NPC to approve the NPC Decision on Establishing and Improving the Legal System and Enforcement Mechanisms for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) to Safeguard National Security.

The decision by the highest organ of state power fully demonstrated China's stern stand and firm will to safeguard its sovereignty, territorial integrity and national security.

It also showed that all the Chinese people, including Hong Kong compatriots, have demonstrated their common belief and strong determination to safeguard national security.

National security is a basic precondition for the existence and development of a nation, and it concerns the nation's core interests.

Safeguarding national security is the core of "one country, two systems," and Hong Kong should by no means become a "defenseless" city in terms of national security. For the HKSAR and its residents, safeguarding national security is a must, rather than a choice.

Following the unrest in the city last year, Hong Kong was thrust into the gravest situation since its return to the motherland in 1997, representing a prominent risk to China's national security and requiring resolute measures.

Safeguarding national security serves as protection for "one country, two systems" as well as the interests and wellbeing of Hong Kong residents.

The central authorities hold the primary and ultimate responsibility for safeguarding national security in the HKSAR.

The NPC decision aims to crack down on acts that seriously jeopardize national security, including splitting the country, subverting state power, organizing and carrying out terrorist activities, and those acts committed by foreign and external forces that are interfering in the affairs of the HKSAR.

By plugging the loopholes in the legal system on safeguarding national security in the HKSAR, the NPC decision can ensure the sound and sustained implementation of "one country, two systems."

After the decision was adopted, the NPC Standing Committee will, entrusted by the NPC, work with related parties to make relevant laws for the HKSAR to safeguard national security, and push for tackling the prominent problems in the HKSAR's legal system concerning safeguarding national security.

The establishment of specialized agencies, enforcement mechanisms and law enforcement forces will be strengthened to ensure effective implementation of related national security law in the HKSAR.

The NPC decision and its Standing Committee's ensuing legislation are not contradictory but complementary with Article 23 of the Basic Law of the HKSAR.

Under Article 23 of the Basic Law of the HKSAR, the HKSAR still has the constitutional responsibility and legal obligations of enacting laws to safeguard national security and it should enact the relevant legislation at an early date.

All walks of life in the Hong Kong society should fully and accurately understand and implement "one country, two systems," actively uphold the authority of the NPC decision and further pool positive energy to fight against secession and violence, protect the rule of law and maintain stability.

Those rioters attempting to disrupt the HKSAR and antagonize China must immediately stop their criminal acts, which undermine national security. Various external forces must immediately cease their meddling in Hong Kong affairs, as well as secession, subversion, infiltration, and sabotage activities against China.

It is time for them to stop their misjudgment of the situation.

Do not underestimate the strong will, firm resolve and sufficient capacity of the Chinese government and the Chinese people to defend national sovereignty, security and unity, as well as to safeguard the HKSAR's prosperity and stability.