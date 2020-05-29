China to introduce more opening-up measures: premier

BEIJING, May 28 (Xinhua) -- China will further enhance cooperation with the rest of the world and introduce more measures to expand opening up, Premier Li Keqiang said Thursday.

Speaking at a press conference after the conclusion of the annual national legislative session, Li said the COVID-19 pandemic had dealt a heavy blow to the world, causing remarkable decrease of exchanges and cooperation among countries due to epidemic prevention measures.

The world economy will suffer severe recession if this situation continues, Li said.

He said openness is much needed to stabilize industrial and supply chains for countries to jointly mitigate the impact and reduce losses to the minimum.

"It is impossible for any country to achieve further development with its door closed," Li said. "China will keep to its opening-up policy and will not waver in this commitment."

All countries, no matter big or small, rich or poor, strong or weak, should observe the principles of mutual respect and equality, Li said.

"We need to pursue mutual benefits in our cooperation. Any rule that allows one particular party to take all the benefits will not work. Instead, we should pursue a win-win and achieve a shared success," Li emphasized.

Li also highlighted that each country has its comparative advantages and they should support, help and learn from each other.

"We should work together to tackle our common challenges and difficulties. We believe all countries should fulfill their due share of international obligations," said Li.