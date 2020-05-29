Chinese medical team arrives in Khartoum to support Sudan's anti-coronavirus fight

KHARTOUM, May 28 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese medical team on Thursday arrived in the Sudanese capital Khartoum to support Sudan's efforts to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sudan's Health Minister Akram Ali Al-Tom, who received the Chinese team upon arrival at the airport, commended China for its strong support to Sudan.

"We, at Sudan's health ministry and the health sector, highly appreciate all the efforts and great support which the sisterly People's Republic of China keeps on providing to Sudan," Al-Tom told reporters at the airport.

"Because of the difficult economic circumstance, we are faced with scarcity in resources, including life-saving medicines, and we highly appreciate the visit of our brothers from China at this particular time during which we need the accumulative experience of China," the minister added.

Chinese Ambassador to Sudan Ma Xinmin, for his part, told reporters that the Chinese medical team is sent by the Chinese government "to contribute China's good practice and experience" to Sudan's battle against the novel coronavirus

"This action, which takes on a significant meaning, not only reflects our commitment and determination to fight over the virus, but also demonstrates the closer relationship between our two countries and deep friendship between our two peoples," Ma added.

Meanwhile, Sudan's Health Ministry on Thursday announced a record 200 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 4,346 and the death toll to 195.

China has already offered help to Sudan in its fight against COVID-19, as the Chinese Embassy in Sudan donated over 400,000 surgical masks to the Sudanese government in March.

On April 23, Chinese medical experts held a video conference with Sudanese counterparts to share China's experiences in prevention and treatment of the coronavirus.