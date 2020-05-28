Chinese premier confident of achieving development goals

BEIJING, May 28 (Xinhua) -- China will be able to fulfill the tasks and goals for the whole year and complete the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects, Premier Li Keqiang said Thursday.

"We will do our utmost to keep China's economic growth stable and at the same time we must ensure that all measures taken are well calibrated," Li said during a press conference after the conclusion of the annual national legislative session.

The country reserves policy space on the fiscal, financial, social security and other fronts and is in a strong position to quickly introduce new measures should the situation calls for it without any hesitation, Li said, adding that it is essential to keep China's economic development on a steady course.

Keeping China's economic fundamentals stable in itself will be a contribution to the whole world and China will remain a positive force driving global economic recovery and growth, he said.