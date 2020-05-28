Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, May 28, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Chinese premier confident of achieving development goals

(Xinhua)    16:48, May 28, 2020

BEIJING, May 28 (Xinhua) -- China will be able to fulfill the tasks and goals for the whole year and complete the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects, Premier Li Keqiang said Thursday.

"We will do our utmost to keep China's economic growth stable and at the same time we must ensure that all measures taken are well calibrated," Li said during a press conference after the conclusion of the annual national legislative session.

The country reserves policy space on the fiscal, financial, social security and other fronts and is in a strong position to quickly introduce new measures should the situation calls for it without any hesitation, Li said, adding that it is essential to keep China's economic development on a steady course.

Keeping China's economic fundamentals stable in itself will be a contribution to the whole world and China will remain a positive force driving global economic recovery and growth, he said.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Full coverage

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York