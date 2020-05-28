China's national legislature approves government work report

BEIJING, May 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers on Thursday approved a resolution on the government work report at the closing meeting of the third session of the 13th National People's Congress, the national legislature.

The full text of the report will be released via Xinhua News Agency.

China will work to ensure achieving the development goals of winning the battle against poverty and completing the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects this year, said the report delivered by Premier Li Keqiang last week.

China decided not to set a specific economic growth target for 2020, according to the report.

The decision was made because the country will face some factors that are difficult to predict in its development due to the great uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and the world economic and trade environment, said the report.