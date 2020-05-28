China's Jilin reports no new COVID-19 cases

CHANGCHUN, May 28 (Xinhua) -- No new confirmed COVID-19 cases and asymptomatic cases were reported in northeast China's Jilin Province on Wednesday, the provincial health commission said Thursday.

This marks that Jilin has reported no new confirmed COVID-19 cases for four consecutive days.

As of Wednesday, the province had reported a total of 136 confirmed locally transmitted cases, including two deaths and 114 who had been discharged from hospital after recovery.

There are still 20 patients receiving treatment in hospital, with two in severe condition, all in the city of Jilin, and 1,627 people in close contact with the locally transmitted cases under medical observation.