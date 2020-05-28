HKSAR gov't official calls foreign criticisms on China's HK national security legislation "hypocrisy and double standards"

HONG KONG, May 27 (Xinhua) -- Chief Secretary for Administration of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government Matthew Cheung said Wednesday that foreign attacks on the national security legislation for Hong Kong smack of "hypocrisy and double standards."

Cheung stressed at a press briefing that safeguarding national security is the common responsibility of the nation and Hong Kong.

National security falls within the purview of the central authorities and national security laws are enacted at the state level in all countries in the world including the United States, Cheung said, dismissing foreign criticisms on the national legislature's draft decision to enact related laws for Hong Kong.

Cheung said the legislation is aimed at fully implementing the principles of "one country, two systems," "the people of Hong Kong governing Hong Kong" and a high degree of autonomy, and keeping core values of Hong Kong and the determining factors of its success.

The freedoms of assembly, speech and others of law-abiding Hong Kong residents will not be harmed, Cheung said. "I urge Hong Kong residents not to look at this matter with conspiracy theories and be misled."

The Legislative Council on Wednesday resumed the Second Reading debate on the National Anthem Bill.

Cheung said the bill has gone through more than two years of discussion and the legislation is Hong Kong's constitutional responsibility, stressing that Hong Kong residents will not break the law as long as they do not insult the national anthem.