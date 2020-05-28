Advisory: Schedule for NPC annual session on May 28

BEIJING, May 27 (Xinhua) -- The following is the schedule for the third session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) on Thursday.

-- NPC deputies will hold group meetings in the morning to deliberate documents including the draft civil code and the draft decision of the NPC on establishing and improving the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to safeguard national security.

-- Presidium of the third session of the 13th NPC will hold its fourth meeting.

-- The third session of the 13th NPC will hold its closing meeting in the afternoon.

-- Premier Li Keqiang will meet the press after the closing meeting.