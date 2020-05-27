China's "two sessions" present post-COVID-19 roadmap -- Egyptian expert

CAIRO, May 27 (Xinhua) -- The work report delivered by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at the "two sessions" has laid out the Chinese government's roadmap for post-COVID-19 stage, said Nadia Helmy, a political science professor at Egypt's Beni-Suef University in a recent interview with Xinhua.

Helmy, also chairman of Eastern and Southern Asian Studies Department with the university, commended the Chinese government's keenness to adopt several important policies and measures for reviving China's economy in the coming period.

"Reducing expenditures for restoring the strength of the economy and effectively operating the Chinese factories and companies are the most prominent features of the messages of 'two sessions'," said Helmy.

The political expert applauded Chinese President Xi Jinping's calls for swiftly advancing the digital economy, health sector, strategic emerging industries, and establishing new growth incentives.

The Chinese government paid much attention to stimulate the temporarily suspended manufacturing sector, she said.

China has more than 100 million market entities, with the majority being small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which provide over 80 percent of the nation's total jobs. However, they were also hit hardest by the epidemic.

Helmy explained that the work report has pledged an array of mechanisms, programs, and plans to implement a package of comprehensive national reforms in economy, markets, health, and governance.

Those plans were aimed at activating tools of financing, mitigating unemployment, and injecting more dynamism into market entities to achieve stable growth, added the expert.

Helmy lauded the tools proposed in the work report for promoting the relation between mitigating poverty and reviving the rural life via encouraging the rural industries, culture, and tourism to increase the poor people's income and integrate them into the society.

She said aiding SMEs, reducing taxes and tariffs, promoting the employment of university graduates, migrant workers and other people with difficulties, are very important pillars for accomplishing deep economic reforms to boost the economy in the coming period.

Helmy confirmed that the Communist Party of China (CPC), with Xi at its core, has succeeded in laying out comprehensive national reform plans in the health sector that targeted improving healthcare services.

The recent crisis proved what is taken by the CPC is a correct path, which focuses on building international integration and communication, she added.