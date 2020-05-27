Shanghai reports one new imported COVID-19 case

SHANGHAI, May 27 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai reported one new imported COVID-19 case and zero increase in locally transmitted COVID-19 cases for Tuesday, the municipal health commission said Wednesday.

The imported case was a Chinese national who departed from Singapore and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on May 7, showing symptoms during the isolated observation period and being confirmed as a COVID-19 patient Tuesday.

The patient has been sent to a designated hospital for medical treatment, while 56 close contacts on the flight have been put under concentrated quarantine.

By Tuesday, Shanghai had registered a total of 329 confirmed imported cases. Only eight of the patients remain hospitalized and the rest were discharged from hospital after recovery, according to the commission.

The municipality had reported 341 locally transmitted confirmed cases by Tuesday, including seven deaths.