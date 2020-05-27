Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Shanghai reports one new imported COVID-19 case

(Xinhua)    10:57, May 27, 2020

SHANGHAI, May 27 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai reported one new imported COVID-19 case and zero increase in locally transmitted COVID-19 cases for Tuesday, the municipal health commission said Wednesday.

The imported case was a Chinese national who departed from Singapore and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on May 7, showing symptoms during the isolated observation period and being confirmed as a COVID-19 patient Tuesday.

The patient has been sent to a designated hospital for medical treatment, while 56 close contacts on the flight have been put under concentrated quarantine.

By Tuesday, Shanghai had registered a total of 329 confirmed imported cases. Only eight of the patients remain hospitalized and the rest were discharged from hospital after recovery, according to the commission.

The municipality had reported 341 locally transmitted confirmed cases by Tuesday, including seven deaths.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York