Commentary: National security legislation for HKSAR imperative for "one country, two systems"

BEIJING, May 26 (Xinhua) -- Introducing national security legislation for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) is of tremendous importance to the practice of "one country, two systems."

The draft decision of the National People's Congress on establishing and improving the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for the HKSAR to safeguard national security is under deliberation at the national legislature.

Safeguarding national security is the core of "one country, two systems" and the foundation for its existence, as only when national security is ensured can there be enduring prosperity and stability of Hong Kong.

Regrettably, the HKSAR still has obvious legal loopholes in safeguarding national security.

For example, national security legislation in Hong Kong under Article 23 of the HKSAR Basic Law has been stigmatized and demonized and is yet to materialize until now, while there are severe deficiencies in the institutional building, enforcement capacity and power allocation in the HKSAR for safeguarding national security.

The prominent national security issues in the HKSAR shall not be left unaddressed forever, and measures must be taken to prevent external interference in Hong Kong affairs.

Those "Hong Kong independence" advocates and violent radicals who commit secession, subversion and terrorism, though small in number, must be brought to justice. Only in this way, can order be restored in Hong Kong.

Facing the grim national security situation in the HKSAR and the fact that the region cannot complete relevant legislation on its own, establishing and improving at the national level the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for the HKSAR to safeguard national security is imperative, pressing, justified and legitimate.