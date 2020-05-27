China's Jilin reports no new COVID-19 cases

CHANGCHUN, May 27 (Xinhua) -- No new confirmed COVID-19 cases and asymptomatic cases were reported in northeast China's Jilin Province on Tuesday, the provincial health commission said Wednesday.

This marks that Jilin has reported no new confirmed COVID-19 cases for three consecutive days.

As of Tuesday, the province had reported a total of 136 confirmed locally transmitted cases, including two deaths and 109 who had been discharged from hospital after recovery.

There are still 25 patients receiving treatment in hospital, with two in severe condition, all in the city of Jilin, and 1,627 people in close contact with the locally transmitted cases under medical observation.