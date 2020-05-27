China and Myanmar sign the LMC Special Fund project cooperation agreement for 2020

Recently, China and Myanmar signed an agreement in Myanmar’s capital Nay Pyi Taw on the transfer of funds for Lancang-Mekong Cooperation special fund 2020 projects.

Representatives from the Myanmar Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Irrigation, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Conservation, the Ministry of Construction and other relevant ministries and commissions attended the meeting.

According to the cooperation agreement, China will finance Myanmar more than $6.7 million U.S. dollars to carry out projects centered on agriculture, water resources, scientific research, information technology, education, society, culture, public security, human resources and investment. In 2018, China funded 10 projects in Myanmar worth $2.4 million U.S. dollars and funded for 19 projects in 2019 totaling $7.2 million U.S. dollars. Since 2018, China has funded 51 LMC special fund projects in Myanmar with a total amount of more than $16 million U.S. dollars.

The ambassador of China to Myanmar said that since the launch of the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation four years ago, the meetings between the two leaders and the five foreign ministers have been successfully held, shaping a leader-led cooperation structure involving all-round cooperation and broad participation. The Lancang-Mekong Cooperation has successfully entered its “growth period” from the initial “incubation period”.

On the basis of supporting 29 projects in the previous two batches, the two sides will sign a cooperation agreement for the 22 projects in the third batch. The areas of cooperation will be further expanded to include medical and health care, science, education, culture and capacity building, which will bring more tangible benefits to the people of Myanmar.