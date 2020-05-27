Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Advisory: Schedules for NPC, CPPCC annual sessions on May 27

(Xinhua)    09:17, May 27, 2020

BEIJING, May 26 (Xinhua) -- The following are the schedules for the third session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) and the third session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) on Wednesday.

-- NPC deputies will hold group meetings to deliberate documents including the work reports of the Supreme People's Court and the Supreme People's Procuratorate.

-- Presidium of the third session of the 13th NPC will hold its third meeting.

-- The Standing Committee of the 13th CPPCC National Committee will hold a meeting.

-- The third session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee will hold its closing meeting.

