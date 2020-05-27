Advisory: Schedules for NPC, CPPCC annual sessions on May 27

BEIJING, May 26 (Xinhua) -- The following are the schedules for the third session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) and the third session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) on Wednesday.

-- NPC deputies will hold group meetings to deliberate documents including the work reports of the Supreme People's Court and the Supreme People's Procuratorate.

-- Presidium of the third session of the 13th NPC will hold its third meeting.

-- The Standing Committee of the 13th CPPCC National Committee will hold a meeting.

-- The third session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee will hold its closing meeting.