HKSAR gov't to fully support national security legislation: chief executive

HONG KONG, May 26 (Xinhua) -- Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam said on Tuesday that the national legislature's national security legislation for Hong Kong is in strict accordance with the Constitution and the Basic Law, and the HKSAR government will fully support the legislation.

The decision by the National People's Congress (NPC) on national security legislation for Hong Kong has solid and unquestionable constitutional and legal basis, Lam said in response to the unwarranted remarks by some foreign politicians.

The legislation will not violate the Basic Law of the HKSAR, instead will improve the system and mechanisms related to the implementation of the Basic Law. It will help ensure the full implementation of "one country, two systems" in Hong Kong and safeguard Hong Kong's long-term prosperity and stability, Lam said at a media session before the Executive Council meeting on Tuesday morning.

The chief executive refuted the erroneous statement that "the central authorities replace Hong Kong's role in the legislation" as totally disregarding the constitutional relationship between the HKSAR and the central government as well as the fact that legislation on national security falls within the purview of the central authorities in countries of both unitary and federal systems.

The foreign politicians who made the statement are holding double standards, she pointed out, stressing that the NPC's move is to exercise the power of the central authorities and to fulfill its responsibility for the 7 million Hong Kong residents.

Lam also dismissed claims that the legislation will affect Hong Kong residents' rights and freedoms and Hong Kong's status as an international financial hub.

Many countries around the world, including Western states, have enacted similar laws for safeguarding national security, but scenarios such as investors being scared away or the status of international financial or commercial center being stripped did not happen, she noted.

Contrary to the foreign politicians' comments, the legislation has been well received by Hong Kong residents as they believe it will make life here safer, Lam said, noting that the legislation only targets a very small group of people committing crimes and endangering national security, and will protect the vast majority of law-abiding Hong Kong residents.

She also stressed that the legislation helps consolidate Hong Kong's status as an international financial hub as many business leaders want a stable and safe environment to invest and live in.

The chief executive said she and the HKSAR government will fully support and cooperate with the national legislature on the legislation, and are glad to see that many Hong Kong residents understand and support the national security legislation at the state level for the HKSAR.